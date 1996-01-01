*** FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE *** 12-12-20 Foo Media Relations
In a development some described as "incredibly self-absorbed," Foo member formerly known as "DixieZag" has changed his Foo and MBB name to "DZ."
People familiar with the Foo environment offered speculation as to the reasoning for the name change, "The guy is trying to get away from that reputation he's gotten, like criminals that change their name and stuff, right?" said a man from Reno who wanted his name withheld "due to safety concerns."
The speculation is directly contradicted by a statement put out by DixieZag/DZ's spokesperson, Daisy Ridley:
"Dix chose the name in 2007 when he simply associated it with a region. Now that the word is more associated with intolerable history and racism, DZ wanted to rid himself of any connotation with intolerance that would offend the Jesuit ideals he first learned at Gonzaga."
Still, some expressed even more skepticism. "It's an obvious last-ditched attempt to remain relevant. It's sad, really, if you think the name is way past its time, you should see his posts. He's just trying to hard, he'll probably throw a press conference or something," said a man from suburban New York who wished to remain anonymous due to "a need to keep my sanity."
Gonzaga University put out a short statement: "Who?"
DZ shall not address the issue again, as he feels quite at home in the Foo and hopes his brothers and sisters will understand.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.