Thread: IS IT FINALLY TIME FOR GONZAGA TO JOIN THE PAC 12?

  Today, 08:58 AM #1
    ariputtie
    Default IS IT FINALLY TIME FOR GONZAGA TO JOIN THE PAC 12?

    https://cbbreview.com/2020/02/19/is-...in-the-pac-12/
  Today, 09:06 AM #2
    CaliZag44
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ariputtie View Post
    https://cbbreview.com/2020/02/19/is-...in-the-pac-12/
    As a Boise State football fan here's what I'd love to see:

    BYU join the pac 12 as a full member

    Boise join the Pac 12 as a Football only member

    Gonzaga join the Pac 12 in all sports but football.

    This way, the Pac 12 goes to 14 in football and basketball while adding the most competitive teams in the region for each sport.
  Today, 09:11 AM #3
    ariputtie
    Default

    really like that idea!
  Today, 09:25 AM #4
    scrooner
    Default

    Nah.
  Today, 09:29 AM #5
    former1dog
    Default

    This might be the 200th thread on this topic?

    It won't happen. Large, publicly funded research institutions have nothing in common with very small, (for the most part) privately funded Catholic schoolsting with an emphasis on educating its students. We won't get an invite.
  Today, 09:33 AM #6
    sylean
    Default

    the article lost me when it said the Zags had a "boring regular season"....its never been boring...
  Today, 09:50 AM #7
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CaliZag44 View Post
    As a Boise State football fan here's what I'd love to see:

    BYU join the pac 12 as a full member

    Boise join the Pac 12 as a Football only member

    Gonzaga join the Pac 12 in all sports but football.

    This way, the Pac 12 goes to 14 in football and basketball while adding the most competitive teams in the region for each sport.
    I'm confused by the love for programs like BYU, Denver, and Grand Canyon. Why are we so preoccupied with mediocrity?
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 10:45 AM #8
    phxfireflames
    Default

    I'm good. If it ain't broke don't fix it.
  Today, 10:50 AM #9
    hockeyzag
    Default

    The headline is misleading.

    Would love for GU to join the Pac-12 personally and show the conference who's boss on the west coast in basketball, however this article doesn't point to any meaningful dialogue from the conference or our University on the subject. It's just one writer who is making a case for the possibility.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
