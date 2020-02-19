Thread: IS IT FINALLY TIME FOR GONZAGA TO JOIN THE PAC 12?

BYU join the pac 12 as a full member
Boise join the Pac 12 as a Football only member
Gonzaga join the Pac 12 in all sports but football.
This way, the Pac 12 goes to 14 in football and basketball while adding the most competitive teams in the region for each sport.
really like that idea!
Nah.
This might be the 200th thread on this topic?
It won't happen. Large, publicly funded research institutions have nothing in common with very small, (for the most part) privately funded Catholic schoolsting with an emphasis on educating its students. We won't get an invite.
the article lost me when it said the Zags had a "boring regular season"....its never been boring...
I'm good. If it ain't broke don't fix it.
The headline is misleading.
Would love for GU to join the Pac-12 personally and show the conference who's boss on the west coast in basketball, however this article doesn't point to any meaningful dialogue from the conference or our University on the subject. It's just one writer who is making a case for the possibility.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.