At the conclusion of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team.posted a 3.98 cumulative grade-point average in psychology and contributed on the field as a relief pitcher. In this shortened season, he made five appearances in relief during GU's 16 games and struck out seven in 7.0 innings pitched., a junior from Arlington Heights, Ill., earned a 3.37 GPA in special education and started all 16 games at third base for the Zags. He was fourth on the team in batting average in 2020 at .283, while also ranking fourth in hits, runs, RBI and walks. Harris had five multi-hit games on the year, including three hits with two doubles in a win over CSUN., a sophomore pitcher from Pendleton, Ore., posted a 3.30 GPA in kinesiology and physical education. On the mound for the Zags, he made four appearances and struck out five in 5.2 innings pitched, walking just two. Naughton threw 4.0 innings against nationally-ranked Arkansas and had five strikeouts, while allowing just two runs., a senior pitcher from Oakville, Ontario, Canada, earned a 3.37 GPA in communication studies and was a regular starter in GU's rotation. Trogrlic-Iverson started four games and compiled a 3.80 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched. He struck out 20 hitters while walking just three and held opponents to a .244 batting average., a sophomore pitcher from Spokane, Wash., posted a 3.46 GPA in business administration and served in both a starting and relieving role for GU. Wells made two appearances with one start and compiled a 4.15 ERA with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.