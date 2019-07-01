Thread: Zags in the TBT Tournament

Two on TBT team rosters so far:
Kyle Wiltjer - The Money Team
Josh Perkins - Playing for Jimmy V
https://www.thetournament.com/news/t...ost-sites-2020
Jeremy Pargo played for the previous four-year winner, Overseas Elite, but he's not on the team's roster this year. He just signed with Inraeli team Hapoel Jerusalem. Entry into TBT is free and open to the public. The application period will run from March 15-June 15. The 64-team field and TBT bracket will be released June 22. Games will air live beginning Thursday, July 23.
