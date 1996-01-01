-
Catching a game
For thoughs of you who would like to step away from things and have a little enjoyment...
Go to WCC Sports and look up their game film collection...
If you want to watch the GU WBB, you can either go to womens basketball and then GU or if you would like to catch one of their road games... pull up the school you want to see GU play.
I watched the Portland home game with GU on February 29... great game. In that game, LW probably played her best GU game... Also I havent seen the whole coaching staff that emotional as they were in the fourth quarter. Enjoy...
Cheers... and stay safe.
Go Zags!!
