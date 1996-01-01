For thoughs of you who would like to step away from things and have a little enjoyment...

Go to WCC Sports and look up their game film collection...

If you want to watch the GU WBB, you can either go to womens basketball and then GU or if you would like to catch one of their road games... pull up the school you want to see GU play.

I watched the Portland home game with GU on February 29... great game. In that game, LW probably played her best GU game... Also I havent seen the whole coaching staff that emotional as they were in the fourth quarter. Enjoy...

Cheers... and stay safe.

Go Zags!!