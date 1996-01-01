-
Sharing a Fund Raising Option for your team or program
Many of you have sons, daughters, sisters, brothers and parents who play sports-- one of the toughest things a team can do is raise funds for different necessities -- like tournaments fees, uniforms, new equipment etc.
Sharing a good way for a team or group to fundraise for their organization just by buying things we already normally buy --for example gift cards, shopping online or going out to eat will earn money for your team or group. Examples Dominoes pizza gift cards, Starbucks gift cards, shopping at Walmart, and Groupon. Very easy way to help out the team.
If you use this link for the initial sign up you earn an extra $50 after the first $20 is earned for the team.
https://www.flipgive.com/?referral_id=1311549&view=home
