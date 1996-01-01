Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: 1997: Zags vs #5 Clemson on ROOT now (repeated Friday 1am)

  1. Yesterday, 07:19 PM #1
    kdaleb's Avatar
    kdaleb
    kdaleb is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Vancouver, WA
    Posts
    57,014

    Default 1997: Zags vs #5 Clemson on ROOT now (repeated Friday 1am)

    Watching the 1997 Gonzaga vs #5 Clemson right now on ROOT Sports NW. It's pretty great seeing the team before the team that made the run.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:30 PM #2
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,420

    Default

    And now Florida in the 1999 sweet 16 run.. so good seeing those guys who began this run!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 08:32 PM #3
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,146

    Default

    I am a touch jealous.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:26 AM #4
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,031

    Default

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/19...orld%20Classic.

    Edited the "Subject Header" to inform boardmembers that this game will be re-broadcast early Friday morning ... June 12 (1:00am)

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules