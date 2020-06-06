Thread: June 6, 1944

Thanks, Gramps.
Between Covid and age there really isn't a ceremony this year. Time marches on! Link: https://www.militarytimes.com/2020/0...me-since-1945/
What's really sad for me is that very few people give a damn about D-Day. I'd ask my younger coworkers, to include supervisors, about June 6, 1944. With quizzical looks on their faces, they'd start spit balling answers, such as Pearl Harbor.
There's a lesson in this to those who say this week's protests will be "remembered 100 years from now". I'm not betting on that, not if the Remembrance of D-Day never made it far beyond Reagan's speech at Normandy.
The greatest generation….and I have no doubt. I doubt we could resurrect that effort again......