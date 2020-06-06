Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: June 6, 1944

  1. Today, 12:32 PM #1
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,382

    Default June 6, 1944

    Thanks, Gramps.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:53 PM #2
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    3,990

    Default

    Between Covid and age there really isn't a ceremony this year. Time marches on! Link: https://www.militarytimes.com/2020/0...me-since-1945/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:56 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,010

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Thanks, Gramps.
    76 years ago...not many vets left from that day.

    What's really sad for me is that very few people give a damn about D-Day. I'd ask my younger coworkers, to include supervisors, about June 6, 1944. With quizzical looks on their faces, they'd start spit balling answers, such as Pearl Harbor.



    There's a lesson in this to those who say this week's protests will be "remembered 100 years from now". I'm not betting on that, not if the Remembrance of D-Day never made it far beyond Reagan's speech at Normandy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:24 PM #4
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,417

    Default

    The greatest generation….and I have no doubt. I doubt we could resurrect that effort again......
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules