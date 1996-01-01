Thread: Closed Threads

So much left unsaid.
Moderators have a tough job. I get it.
Seems to me when the discussion starts to get meat on the bones and gets a bit contentious we shut it down so as not to offend anyone. My personal opinion is at that point in the conversation is when we finally start to get somewhere. Everything before that is muted and a choreographed dance to avoid exposing what is really on our minds.
I don't think we should be scared to disagree for fear of shutting down a conversation.
By the way, I strongly disagree with some of the posters in here. Still, there isn't a one of you that I wouldn't be happy to share a meal with.