Thread: Closed Threads

  Today, 09:05 AM
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,381

    Closed Threads

    So much left unsaid.

    Moderators have a tough job. I get it.

    Seems to me when the discussion starts to get meat on the bones and gets a bit contentious we shut it down so as not to offend anyone. My personal opinion is at that point in the conversation is when we finally start to get somewhere. Everything before that is muted and a choreographed dance to avoid exposing what is really on our minds.

    I don't think we should be scared to disagree for fear of shutting down a conversation.

    By the way, I strongly disagree with some of the posters in here. Still, there isn't a one of you that I wouldn't be happy to share a meal with.
  Today, 09:07 AM
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,703

    Default

    100%
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 09:15 AM
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,952

    Default

    I enjoyed reading all of the opinions in that thread. I’m surprised it lasted as long as it did. Unfortunately, it was seemingly persons on one side of the conversation that were asking to shut it down. An opinion should withstand the crucible of ideas— stronger and removed of impurities. Debate is how that happens, in my opinion. There are smart persons here that I respect and make me think harder about my thoughts on things. I don’t want to live in an echo chamber.
  Today, 09:56 AM
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,416

    Default

    Move it but not X it out.
  Today, 10:00 AM
    zag buddy
    zag buddy is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    1,491

    Default

    Well said Mark Each reader has the power not to read. If it causes them emotional distress I believe they have found ssomething within themselves to work on and grow. I learn nothing from talking to others who agree with me.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher
    Why would you worry when you can pray

    .
    .
  Today, 10:18 AM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,234

    Default

    I think we must consider all people who come here just to read. Gonzaga University has a reputation to uphold, and whether you believe it or not, this forum is a part of Gonzaga University. So if we can keep that in mind I believe we all can keep our arguments and opinions within the spirit of Gonzaga U. People who come, but do not write, are also people who donate to the university, as well as parents and friends of the players. Maybe for these reasons the moderators sometimes close threads. And like someone said, they have a tough job.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 10:19 AM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,008

    Default

    Here was the last sentence of the thread, posted by a mod, before the thread was closed:

    I found it the most thought provoking commentary of my entire week.
    I kind of saw the irony in that post.
  Today, 10:24 AM
    zag buddy
    zag buddy is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    1,491

    Default

    Reborn, if that is the criteria then post an objective list of what is acceptable and not have subjective interpenetration of the moderators to make the decision.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher
    Why would you worry when you can pray

    .
    .
  Today, 10:25 AM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,008

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I think we must consider all people who come here just to read. Gonzaga University has a reputation to uphold, and whether you believe it or not, this forum is a part of Gonzaga University. So if we can keep that in mind I believe we all can keep our arguments and opinions within the spirit of Gonzaga U. People who come, but do not write, are also people who donate to the university, as well as parents and friends of the players. Maybe for these reasons the moderators sometimes close threads. And like someone said, they have a tough job.
    It wouldn't hurt for a mod to explain why the thread was closed. I thought the tenor of the thread was respectful, and great points were being made on both sides. You're right, they have a tough (unpaid) job, and they do it very well.

    Perhaps the mod thought the thread was veering off course, I'd just like to have the closure explained (briefly, of course).
  Today, 10:29 AM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,008

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    Reborn, if that is the criteria then post an objective list of what is acceptable and not have subjective moderators making the decision.
    In this day and age, how does one define "objective"?

