My youngest will be my third child to attend Gonzaga and will be moving onto campus late August. President McCulloh has been very good about communicating the University's plans to address the Coronavirus and how it will impact student housing and classes. In a recent e-mail the rough plan was explained to parents and students. Of interest was the fact that they announced "all classes following Thanksgiving Break will be taught online. [G]onzaga will ask students who elect to travel outside of Spokane County for the Thanksgiving Break not to return to campus for the remainder of the semester." The e-mail is very lengthy and covers a lot of issues related to classrooms, manner of teaching, housing and refund of housing and meal plans if impacted.
I wondered what impact this will have on student attendance for any games scheduled between Thanksgiving and the Christmas break? Does anyone have a schedule based on what we know at this point? We have already seen what the Kennel looks like when the student section is empty. What a bummer that this amazing team may not get to enjoy the full benefit of the Kennel Club and the home court atmosphere for a full season!
Hoping everyone is safe and healthy.
Zag_Dad
