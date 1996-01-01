-
OT....Billy the Kid.
Pardon the Interruption today did a happy 77th birthday to Billy the Kid Cunningham. He was such a great player at Brooklyn’s Erasmus high and UNC. The Kangaroo kid. the original white man who could jump. Then they did a piece on Nolan Ryan — sorry Mets fans — who had a ridiculous number of low hit games. But both Tony and Wilbon quickly conceded that given a choice between Noly and Koofoo they’d go with Sandy, of Brooklyn’s Lafayette high. Great Brooklyn memories.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules