Thread: Gonzaga Basketball and Race

These are difficult times, for almost everyone. From COVID-19 to racial disparities to political turmoil, 2020 has not exactly been a highlight. I know this is not the defunct OCC, so I want to try and stay away consciously from anything political or needlessly controversial. Mods, feel free to delete or move if you wish. I'm a white male in his mid 30's and so I'm really not the right person to write about this topic, but I found the lack of a thread notable in its omission, even on a basketball forum, given the events of the past week. So, just a few thoughts that I would like to share, trying my best to generally stick to the forum topic of Gonzaga Men's Basketball.



Sports are often viewed as a true meritocracy. At times, this might be true. At many other times, there clearly remain stereotypes and systemic issues that still infiltrate sports at all levels. Sports also inevitably exist within the framework of a society, including both the cultural norms of each region (see: college football in the south) and the zeitgeist of each era. So, as much as many like to see sports as a distraction from "real world issues," this is really not the case for most athletes nor is it really true for most fans. You may choose to watch sports and tune out the seemingly external but intertwined factors that impact every level of competition...but in my opinion it is worth acknowledging that not all are able to do so.



When I was a Gonzaga student, I distinctly remember hearing a man in Safeway standing in line in front of me refer to a certain player as a “thug." I wasn’t friends with said player, but I knew him well enough to know that nothing could have been further from the truth and it was eye-opening to me to realize how easily racial issues seep into things as seemingly innocuous as player evaluations. We often heard players labeled as “athletic” or “hard-nosed” based almost solely on racial stereotypes. We see comparisons to other players made based almost solely on appearance. Sports are a great way to find unity but they are just as prone to bias, prejudice, and discrimination as any other institution.



That said, I believe that the Gonzaga men’s basketball team is a beautiful microcosm of what multiculturalism can look like at its best. The staff has brought in players from many cultures and backgrounds and integrated these young men into a successful team each and every year while also (at least from my outsider perspective) allowing individual player styles, beliefs, and values. Embracing diversity doesn't mean covering up differences, and sharing a uniform doesn't mean sharing life experiences or beliefs. Much like in life, college basketball includes both individual and collective goals, and the reality is that both must be acknowledged and advanced. It seems like, as a fan, that the Zags are able to strike this balance quite well.



In addition, we have been fortunate to have so many young men choose to come to Spokane, which is admittedly not a city of extensive diversity. I could discuss in much more detail some of the sociological research about these types of moves, suffice to say it is not always easy or comfortable to go to a place where your racial or cultural background is minimally represented. It is assuredly a testament to the University, the coaches and staff, and the “program” as a whole; but even more so it’s worth being appreciative of the players and their families for their willingness to place their trust in the team and the community. It is often noted how much this transition can be a major one for international players, but for a 17-year-old black teen to commit to a college where 71% of students and 85% of faculty are white takes genuine courage. I hope that Gonzaga has been and will continue to be a safe and welcoming home for all who have done so.