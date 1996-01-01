Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gonzaga Basketball and Race

  1. Today, 02:10 PM #1
    zagfan24
    Default Gonzaga Basketball and Race

    These are difficult times, for almost everyone. From COVID-19 to racial disparities to political turmoil, 2020 has not exactly been a highlight. I know this is not the defunct OCC, so I want to try and stay away consciously from anything political or needlessly controversial. Mods, feel free to delete or move if you wish. I'm a white male in his mid 30's and so I'm really not the right person to write about this topic, but I found the lack of a thread notable in its omission, even on a basketball forum, given the events of the past week. So, just a few thoughts that I would like to share, trying my best to generally stick to the forum topic of Gonzaga Men's Basketball.

    Sports are often viewed as a true meritocracy. At times, this might be true. At many other times, there clearly remain stereotypes and systemic issues that still infiltrate sports at all levels. Sports also inevitably exist within the framework of a society, including both the cultural norms of each region (see: college football in the south) and the zeitgeist of each era. So, as much as many like to see sports as a distraction from "real world issues," this is really not the case for most athletes nor is it really true for most fans. You may choose to watch sports and tune out the seemingly external but intertwined factors that impact every level of competition...but in my opinion it is worth acknowledging that not all are able to do so.

    When I was a Gonzaga student, I distinctly remember hearing a man in Safeway standing in line in front of me refer to a certain player as a thug." I wasnt friends with said player, but I knew him well enough to know that nothing could have been further from the truth and it was eye-opening to me to realize how easily racial issues seep into things as seemingly innocuous as player evaluations. We often heard players labeled as athletic or hard-nosed based almost solely on racial stereotypes. We see comparisons to other players made based almost solely on appearance. Sports are a great way to find unity but they are just as prone to bias, prejudice, and discrimination as any other institution.

    That said, I believe that the Gonzaga mens basketball team is a beautiful microcosm of what multiculturalism can look like at its best. The staff has brought in players from many cultures and backgrounds and integrated these young men into a successful team each and every year while also (at least from my outsider perspective) allowing individual player styles, beliefs, and values. Embracing diversity doesn't mean covering up differences, and sharing a uniform doesn't mean sharing life experiences or beliefs. Much like in life, college basketball includes both individual and collective goals, and the reality is that both must be acknowledged and advanced. It seems like, as a fan, that the Zags are able to strike this balance quite well.

    In addition, we have been fortunate to have so many young men choose to come to Spokane, which is admittedly not a city of extensive diversity. I could discuss in much more detail some of the sociological research about these types of moves, suffice to say it is not always easy or comfortable to go to a place where your racial or cultural background is minimally represented. It is assuredly a testament to the University, the coaches and staff, and the program as a whole; but even more so its worth being appreciative of the players and their families for their willingness to place their trust in the team and the community. It is often noted how much this transition can be a major one for international players, but for a 17-year-old black teen to commit to a college where 71% of students and 85% of faculty are white takes genuine courage. I hope that Gonzaga has been and will continue to be a safe and welcoming home for all who have done so.
  2. Today, 02:22 PM #2
    jazzdelmar
    Though it’s admittedly from 35,000 feet, my view is staunchly that Gonzaga’s multicultural history is nonpareil in the CBB game. It’s Few’s greatest achievement bar none and if it’s not, it should be the envy of every college president and AD throughout the country. Magnificent.



  3. Today, 02:38 PM #3
    ZagNative
    Wow, Zagfan24. That's a nice piece of writing. Thanks.
  4. Today, 02:49 PM #4
    Zagfan24 I truly appreciate this and thank you for your thoughts. I will refrain from posting some of the things that I saw as a student as it was more than a few years ago now, as much as I would like to say much has changed, I am sure much has not. Thank you again.
  5. Today, 03:12 PM #5
    zagdontzig
    That was a thoughtful post. Thank you.

    I am not black, but as the first of my family born in the US who came from Iran, I am darker than many. After two years living in Spokane, the only racism I experienced was someone told me to "park like a white man." In his defense, I was driving a 3/4 Cummins with a hitch poking its head into the drive. I thought I made out pretty well being so close to the Idaho panhandle. That said, I don't have the benefit of seeing life in Spokane, or anywhere in the US through the lens of a black person, or another immediately-obvious minority. It can be hard to remember to color our opinion with only our own experiences, and zagfan24 got a brief window into another life, much less living that life everyday. Without telling people what to believe, I think the OP did a good job encouraging us to form our beliefs using a real crack at empathy.
  6. Today, 03:49 PM #6
    TexasZagFan
    I'm really having trouble biting my tongue over the lip service that is essentially excusing the rioting and looting that is occurring. Those cops whose dereliction of duty cost George his life should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. I'm fine with the protesting, as long as it remains peaceful. You lose me when lawyers in NY start throwing firebombs into police cars, or when a 190 unit affordable housing project is burned to the ground in Minneapolis.

    For 72 years now, the United States Military has been desegregated, and is the best example of what our country should aspire to when it comes to race relations. From the minute I went on active duty, I was a minority. At that time Air Defense Artillery was about 1/3 white, 1/3 black, and 1/3 Hispanic. My best Group Commander was a black man, Johnie Forte Jr., who would achieve the rank of Brigadier General. That man stood up for me when my white Battery Commander and white Battalion Commander were trying to screw me over.

    I served with black NCOs and enlisted men, and we were a team. One of my favorite positions was as a Vulcan Platoon Leader. My platoon sergeant was black, and 3 of my 4 squad leaders were AJ's, "acting jacks", E4s in E6 slots. We came together, and were the only platoon (of 4) to pass a battery level tactical evaluation.

    As a Battery Commander at Fort Bliss, my First Sergeant and Training NCO were black, and our 300 man battery was racially diverse. I'll never forget the day my 1st Sergeant said "there's times I'm scared of you." LOL, this guy was Sergeant Rock! He told me when I was angry, my eyes looked like a rattlesnake's just before it strikes.

    I am extremely disappointed in the lack of leadership and courage displayed by the Governor of Minnesota. The man served in the Minnesota Guard for 24 years, and reached the rank of Sergeant Major. In the first few days of "protesting", he didn't raise a finger when a Minneapolis police station was destroyed by rioters.

    I'm all for teaching American history, warts and all. We have plenty of black marks, from slavery to broken treaties with Native Americans, to putting citizens of Japanese descent into concentration camps during WWII. Along the way, Americans of all colors, creeds, and faiths have come together to perform great deeds throughout the world. For all of our faults, no country has done more to right its wrongs than the United States.

    Rant off.
