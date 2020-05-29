Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Power 5 Conferences Ask Congress for College Athlete Compensation Law

    ZagDad84
    Default Power 5 Conferences Ask Congress for College Athlete Compensation Law

    From ESPN:

    Associated Press
    May 29, 2020

    The Power 5 conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.

    The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders, as first reported by Stadium. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday.

    They encouraged federal lawmakers not to wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses (NIL).

    "I don't think it's indicative of anything other than our belief that the five of us bring substantial equity to college athletics and that our brands are strong,'' Bowlsby said Friday during a conference call with reporters.

    The Power 5 commissioners said the letter was to ensure lawmakers "hear directly from us, as any NIL changes will have the greatest impact upon the [Autonomy 5] conferences and our member institutions."

    The letter emphasized guiding principles that echo what has come from the NCAA and other college sports leaders for months, including a ban on anything that resembles pay-for-play.

    "First, those who participate in collegiate athletics are students, not employees. A critical aspect of the college model has been and remains that student-athletes are not paid for playing sports," the commissioners wrote.
    Article Link with interview: https://www.espn.com/college-sports/...2205/undefined

    SkipZag
    Default

    This topic... I don’t know what all are purposing put it concerns me.

    For the average student to go to college and the costs... to have your education paid for is worth something. I have heard that a year at GU is around $70,000... times 4 is close to $300,000.

    The cost of a ticket to one of the P-5 sporting events can cost a chunk of change.

    The alumni associations have caused problems over the years and I have concerns... lots of money and power.

    Good topic for thoughts...

    Go Zags!!
