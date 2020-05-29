Thread: Power 5 Conferences Ask Congress for College Athlete Compensation Law

Power 5 Conferences Ask Congress for College Athlete Compensation Law

Associated PressMay 29, 2020The Power 5 conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders, as first reported by Stadium. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday.They encouraged federal lawmakers not to wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses (NIL)."I don't think it's indicative of anything other than our belief that the five of us bring substantial equity to college athletics and that our brands are strong,'' Bowlsby said Friday during a conference call with reporters.The Power 5 commissioners said the letter was to ensure lawmakers "hear directly from us, as any NIL changes will have the greatest impact upon the [Autonomy 5] conferences and our member institutions."The letter emphasized guiding principles that echo what has come from the NCAA and other college sports leaders for months, including a ban on anything that resembles pay-for-play."First, those who participate in collegiate athletics are students, not employees. A critical aspect of the college model has been and remains that student-athletes are not paid for playing sports," the commissioners wrote.