NCAA again Extends Recruiting Dead Period, Now Through July 31
Tom VanHaaren
ESPN Staff Writer
May 27, 2020
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee once again extended the recruiting dead period in all sports, now through July 31.
The committee had previously extended the dead period, which was instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic, to June 30, and on Wednesday further extended it through the end of July.
Women's basketball programs would normally have been allowed to have prospects on campus for the entire month of June and had an evaluation period scheduled for July 6-12 as well as July 21-25.