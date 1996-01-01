WBB Virtual Celebration and Senior Send-Off
Join Wed. at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the 2019-20 season Zoom
SPOKANE, Wash. - Join Gonzaga women's basketball on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m., for a special virtual event to help celebrate the team and its outgoing seniors Katie Campbell and Jessie Loera.
Click here to register for the event. Link: https://www.gonzaga.edu/give/zags-at-home
While their season ended abruptly, new heights were achieved by a special group. GU earned its highest ranking in school history and put itself in a position to host the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament with an amazing 28-3 record.
During this event, emceed by Gonzaga women's basketball play-by-play voice Steve Myklebust, you'll hear from Head Coach Lisa Fortier, seniors Katie Campbell and Jessie Loera, and assistant coaches Jordan Green and Stacey Clinesmith. The event will also feature special pre-produced videos from others on the team and photos from a historic season.