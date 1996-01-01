Department GPA Records Set in Spring 2020

The men's tennis team's 3.90 GPA included eight 4.0s, a total of nine on the President's List and two more on the Dean's List. The volleyball team posted a GPA of 3.73 and the women's golf team combined for a 3.70 GPA.Including men's tennis, women's golf and volleyball,, women's rowing and men's soccer each had a 3.52, and men's rowing and men's basketball each posted a 3.39 team GPA.Leading efforts also came from women's track and cross country, which had 18 President's List honorees and 14 more on the Dean's List, while posting a team 3.69 GPA. Women's rowing had 12 President's List honorees and 18 Dean's List honorees. Women's tennis posted a 3.69 GPA, while men's golf had a 3.52 GPA with five President's List honorees and three Dean's List honorees among its 10-member team.Women's soccer had 22 receive either President's List or Dean's List honors with a 3.62 GPA, while men's rowing and baseball had 16 receive and men's track and cross country had 15 University honors.