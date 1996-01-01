Department GPA Records Set in Spring 2020
Mens Tennis posted a 3.90 to help GU Athletics set semester record of 3.51
Complete Team List (PDF)
SPOKANE, Wash.
Gonzaga student-athletes combined to post a department-record 3.51 grade-point average for the Spring 2020 semester, led by an astonishing team-record 3.90 by the 12-member men's tennis team.
Gonzaga's department-wide GPA of 3.51 bested the previous high of 3.42 set in the Spring 2017 semester. This semester also included records for the number of University honors received by student-athletes, which included 88 on the President's List (3.85-4.0) and 120 on the Dean's List (3.50-3.84) for a record total of 208. The number of students with a perfect 4.0 for the semester came to 33, five more than any other semester in program history.
"Our student-athletes took 'winning in the classroom' to a whole new level this semester," Director of Athletics Mike Roth said. "This is truly a great effort by our student-athletes, and I am so proud of how they've handled themselves throughout this semester with every challenge that has come their way. A tremendous thanks also goes out to University faculty, staff and coaches for their support of our student-athletes."
The men's tennis team's 3.90 GPA included eight 4.0s, a total of nine on the President's List and two more on the Dean's List. The volleyball team posted a GPA of 3.73 and the women's golf team combined for a 3.70 GPA.
Including men's tennis, women's golf and volleyball, five other GU programs set a team record for semester GPA. Women's basketball combined for a 3.57
, women's rowing and men's soccer each had a 3.52, and men's rowing and men's basketball each posted a 3.39 team GPA.
Leading efforts also came from women's track and cross country, which had 18 President's List honorees and 14 more on the Dean's List, while posting a team 3.69 GPA. Women's rowing had 12 President's List honorees and 18 Dean's List honorees. Women's tennis posted a 3.69 GPA, while men's golf had a 3.52 GPA with five President's List honorees and three Dean's List honorees among its 10-member team.
Women's soccer had 22 receive either President's List or Dean's List honors with a 3.62 GPA, while men's rowing and baseball had 16 receive and men's track and cross country had 15 University honors.