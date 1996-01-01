Thread: 5 PLAYERS WITH NO GAME TIME MINUTES LAST YEAR, WHO WILL EARN THE MINUTES THIS YEAR.

-
5 PLAYERS WITH NO GAME TIME MINUTES LAST YEAR, WHO WILL EARN THE MINUTES THIS YEAR.
1. Cierra Walker 5'8" comes in a favorite having played 3 seasons with Vanderbilt and redshirted as a transfer last year. What we know she was known for her 3 point shooting in High School, and at Vanderbilt. The Zag coachs know about her game, but she is really a mystery to most Zags fans. She is a Senior this year, and most Zag fans seem to think she will start the year as a starter. So obviously of the 5 players we did not see in a real game last year, she should have lots of minutes.
2. Yvonne Ejim 6'2" she mirrors Louise stats coming from Canada. Louise 31 point per game, 14 rebounds, 5 assists. Yvonne 24.8 point per game, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists. However Yvonne is 6"2" and from a picture looks to built sturdy and stronger. Louise was from British Columbia, Yvonne is from Alberta.
3. McKayla Williams 6'1" from LA. Ca. was 72nd rated recruit.
4. Kylee Griffin 6'2" Marysville, Wa. was the 79th rated recruit. Kylee has been out the last two years with a reoccurring shoulder injury. She is now a redshirt sophomore. This is a big year for her one way or another.
5. Lily Scanlon 5'9' Australia.
As noted by several posters we are stocking up on players and 2021 will bring in more players expected to battle for minutes. This is a huge year for Kylee to prove if she can stay healthy with that shoulder, if it happens again would say her playing days are over. Would think CLF would want to get long looks at Yvonne and McKayla to see if they will be a answer when the Wirth twins and Jill graduate next year.
Lilly we will see what she brings. Two of these players come form different countries, a third has been injury riddled. Yes it is a crapshoot. I'm most interested to see how Yvonne skill set translates from Canada.
I think you are underselling 39% 3 point shooting. Would've been 4th on the team last season. Anything 40%+ is great, 39% is pretty darn close to that.
ZAB,
McKayla Williams 6'1" is from Los Angeles, not England. Ester Little, a 2021 recruit is from England.
You forgot to include Eliza Hollingsworth on your list.
ZagDad
