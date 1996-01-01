-
Calli Stokes a new 2021 verbal commit
Thanks to ZAB as he mentioned this at the end of the NCAA thread but it deserves its own thread.
The commit was presented on CLFs twitter page yesterday: https://twitter.com/FortZagWBB
I saw this a couple of days ago, but the commitment does not really make much sense to me, so I was trying to find out a little more information before posting to the board.
Callie looks like a very talented young woman. She is listed as a 6' (with long arms) wing that looks very much like a shorter, not quite as talented, version of Esther and Bree. Callie can handle the ball, has range out past the 3-point line, can dribble the court from end to end, play deny defense and contribute to the assist total. Like Esther and Bree, Callie is relatively slight in stature and will need to bulk up to play inside which she does quite a bit in high school. Callie gained quite a reputation in her freshman and sophomore years making the Top-50 list for Southern California players. This past year, she had several niggling injuries which significantly dropped her production.
Here are her 2018-2019 year highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F73XFhKBg3w
I have several questions with this commit, none of them have anything to do with Callie. We are drop dead loaded at the wing, do we really need another 6' wing with a slight stature on the team for 2021? Max Preps has Callie currently listed as the 76th best player in California and the 661st(???) best player in the USA. With no slight meant to Callie, but why, after getting the 32nd best player in the country to commit last week, are offering the 661st ranked player? Sorry, I do not get it, as we are loaded at the position and apparently the rating companies are not nearly as high and Callie as are CLF and staff.
Max Preps info on Callie: https://www.maxpreps.com/athlete/cal...FA/default.htm
The selection would make sense to me if Callie was to be a premier walk-on with the opportunity to earn a scholarship. But according to my sources, Callie will be a full scholarship player from the get go.
The good news is that my source has indicated that CLF is holding the last scholarship in her back pocket for a big.
Well I guess that the question if CLF was going to have a typical team or a large team has been answered with, she is going to have a very large team.
Just hope we get to welcome everybody next fall in the Kennel.
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules