Thread: WCC Member Colleges - Financial Health Grades

    zagmeister
    May 2019
    Eastern WA
    Default WCC Member Colleges - Financial Health Grades

    A friend is a long-time college admissions coach, and she recently mentioned her advisory team is counselling HS seniors to not apply to colleges with a "D grade" financial rating. In 2019, according to Forbes, there was one WCC college that ranked that low, as shown on the list below. I'm not sure what the ratings are for the WCC schools today, but the COVID-19 pandemic may drop some or all of these ratings even further. I've also read that some prognosticators believe up to 50% of the colleges in the US will close or merge with others to stay afloat in the coming years. What will be the fate of the WCC schools?


    College Financial Health Grades - Forbes - Nov 27, 2019
    WCC Member College State Financial GPA Financial Grade
    Brigham Young University UT 4.01 A
    Santa Clara University CA 2.95 B
    Pepperdine University CA 2.91 B
    University of San Diego CA 2.68 B-
    University of Portland OR 2.64 B-
    Gonzaga University WA 2.62 B-
    University of San Francisco CA 2.29 C+
    Loyola Marymount University CA CA 2.20 C+
    University of the Pacific CA 2.13 C
    Saint Mary's College of CA CA 1.48 D
    sittingon50
    Feb 2007
    Colville, Wa.
    The folks on the SMC board have been discussing this issue for some time. They're up against it, it seems.
