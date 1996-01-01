Thread: #1 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 today

-
#1 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 today
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...top-25-2020-21
Gonzaga moves to the top spot after a few more weeks of comparing rosters, as the Bulldogs are likely to have the best combination of talent, balance, versatility and depth in college basketball next season. Coach Mark Few does have to wait for NBA draft decisions from Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert and Filip Petrusev, but the rumors of star freshman Jalen Suggs going overseas or playing in the G League have quieted down. Petrusev earned WCC Player of the Year honors, Kispert was a first-team all-conference selection and Ayayi brings a little bit of everything. Suggs was a top-five recruit. Assuming those four are in the fold next season -- and they all should be -- Gonzaga will enter the 2020-21 season at No. 1. There are very few potential issues in terms of personnel. The additions of Suggs, fellow freshman Dominick Harris and Southern Illinois graduate transfer Aaron Cook give Few plenty of ballhandling options in the backcourt, while a return to health from Anton Watson and a potential breakout season from Drew Timme bolster the frontcourt.
Projected starting lineup:
Jalen Suggs (No. 5 in ESPN 100)
Joel Ayayi (10.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG)
Corey Kispert (13.9 PPG)
Drew Timme (9.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG)
Filip Petrusev (17.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG)
Cool.
So glad they referenced Anton Watson.
But they don't mention the guy (Oumar Ballo) who some in the program believe is Gonzaga's best big (at least the Zag with the highest upside).
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
Bench depth (barring injuries) will be no problem this year. Can't wait.
