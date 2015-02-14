Thread: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 2/14/15 on SWX Channel 112 Right Now

This should be fun. Box Score
Check out this amazing Zag roster:
Przemek Karnowski
Domantas Sabonis
Kyle Wiltjer
Kevin Pangos
Silas Melson
Gary Bell
Kyle Dranginis
Byron Wesley
_______________________________
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
2014-15 Zags is my all time favorite squad.
You had the end of one "era" with Kevin Pangos & Gary Bell and the beginning of the next with Wiltjer, Sabonis, and Karno. Byron Wesley triggered a series of high quality grad transfer guards for GU, too. They made the Elite 8 and lost to a Duke team with 7 or 8 pros on it. Started the amazing run GU has been on.
I'm especially happy Pangos and Bell got to go out in that kind of fashion after doing so much for GU.
Sabonis, Karno, Wiltjer, Wesley, Bell, Kevin Pangos, Dranginis, Melson.........how did this team lose a single game? Classics of the program.....
2 years later a Final Four. Such a great collection of kids......
That was a very good PU team, which always seemed to have bad luck with injuries and could never get their team healthy...I forget the coach's name but always thought he did a great job with the players that were healthy enough to play...
In the EE game, I remember the Zags were down by six to Duke with 12 or so minutes left and the game and we had the ball and KW missed a layup, Duke grabbed the rebound went down and scored and that was the beginning of their run that night and we could get back into the game...we had several opportunities but could not stop them from scoring...always thought if that layup would have gone in then we would have been down by four and who knows...