Thread: Feeling So Grateful

Feeling So Grateful
Hello to Everyone. I have certainly missed you all very much. I haven't written a thread for some time, and i miss that too because I love to write about my feelings for Gonzaga Basketball and this forum. I was inspired to come and write because of a very very strong feeling of gratitude inside. This social distancing because of the Coroana Virus has been very challenging at times, and I miss teaching quite a bit. Of course i stay at home all the time accept for grocery shopping once a week; so that too is challenging, but I take a nice challenging walk every day and am planting new lawn in my back yard which gives me some good exercise every day. But mostly I have really adjusted well to this Stay-At- Home and have taken it in stride, reading more, and writing more too. AND of course I seem to pray a lot more too.
The reason why I'm writing today is because I am just experiencing such a strong feeling of Gratitude for being able to call myself a Zag. We have all been so spoiled by having such a great team to follow. Probably because i'm alone so much, I think often about how fortunate I am to have followed the Zags for so long, and have experienced so much joy because of the success of the team. As I look back at the past 21 years the feeling of gratitude and joy is just so amazing. And honestly it's more than joy at times. As you all can attest to at times it's ecstacy. The Elite 8s, and of course the Final 4 and the championship game has left me with such joy. I rewatched so many games on that were listed on that one post, and re-lived all the joys of watching those teams. I am sure we are one of the top 5 or 6 college Basketball teams in the United States, and we know the pride of being able to say that.
But what sets Gonzaga apart from all of those storied universities (the blue-bloods) is the story of little ol unknown Gonzaga, a small Jesuit university in the unknown Spokane Washington. The rise to stardom over the first ten years was incredible. The fantastic comparison to the story of the Little Engine That Could was so much fun. But really the last ten years has just been so awesome. AND it just seems to be getting better and better. Yes, we missed the thrill and hope of going back to the Final 4 this year, and maybe winning it all. Yes it was soooo disappointing. We will never forget this year. But one more time the Zag story this year was unbelievable because none of us (probably including the coaches) came close to believing how this group of guys would learn and grow together to be the #1 team in America. And we certainly got to see some awesome basketball one more year, and watch guys like Kispert, Petrusev and AYAYI mature into stars. We got to watch two college grad transfers mold into incredible leaders on this team. And finally we got to watch Timme ad Tille have great seasons. We got to see some of the best basketball That Killian ever played. AND WHAT AN AWESOME GUY.
AND to me that's the incredible story of the Zags. As good as the memories of the games are, and as great the thrills that came for all those mind blowing victories, the greatest feeling of them all has been getting to know the players. There is something so special about being a Zag, of belonging to this great university which we all share in. When we say we are family, we mean it because that is exactly the feeling you have if you were lucky enough to go to the univeristy. I truly have loved so many of the players. And that is what will stay with me forever. I've been lucky enough to meet some of them and talk to them, and every one of them is an incredible person. Texas Zagfan says it best as he tells us stories about his son meeting some of the Zags and how they love him so much. We all know that feeling and we know it's true. I will not list all of the players that I fell in love with because there are just way too many. But dang it. I want to tell you how lucky I feel to have met them, watched them play, and rooted my butt off for them every game. I have bled with them and all of you after every loss.
And finally I need to say a huge thank you to...ALL OF YOU WHO WRITE HERE and even who just read here, because this web site, GUBoards, Gonzaga Men's basketball forum, is the greatest little community of any college fan site in America. So many of us have been here for years, and some have become good friends. I was reminded of how much I miss Sili when he finally wrote to us, and how much we miss those who have passed on, like BZ the leader of it all. I do miss you all a lot. It kind of feels like a part of me is missing, or that has almost been cut out. So I just needed to write and tell you all that I miss you. And I need to write and say how Grateful I am to be a Zag. 21 years of one hell of alot of joy. How can I ever express the feeling of gratitude that I have for being a Zag. But I will end just by saying, thank you Mark Few, Tommy, and all of the coaches and players. And thank you to all of you who have given a part of your lives to make this the best basketball forum in the UsA and to have given me so much joy to be a part of this Board. Thanks!!! And God bless you and please be safe.
Go Zags!!! (I still keep my 3 exclamation points after all these years).
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!