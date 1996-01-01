-
NCAA Pushes Back NBA Draft Withdraw Date
The NCAAs deadline for mens basketball student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their eligibility will be pushed back from the current June 3 date. This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. Out of respect to the NBAs process, the decision on a new withdrawal date will be made once the league has determined a timeline for the 2020 pre-draft process. Working in collaboration with National Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Jim Haney and the rest of the coaches leadership, the NCAA membership will ensure that any change supports a players decision-making process related to professional opportunities while also protecting their academic pursuits and the opportunity to play college basketball.
