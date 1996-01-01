Thread: Top coaches under 40

Bmike getting some recognition. Wonder if he will stick around the program or look to take a head coaching job sooner or later.12. Brian Michaelson, Gonzaga assistant (38)Has been in the Gonzaga family since 2000, when he joined the basketball team as a walk-on. He returned to Mark Few's program in 2008 and eventually became an assistant coach under Few in 2013. Michaelson has quietly been a key part of the Bulldogs' recruiting success over the past several seasons, and he led the charge for 2020 guard Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga's highest-ranked recruit ever. -- Jeff Borzello