Ten GU Teams Earn NCAA Public Recognition Award

Based on their most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate, teams posting APR scores in the top 10 percent of their sport earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards. The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams nationally. The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 academic years.men's and, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's track, men's golf, men's soccer, women's tennis and volleyballSanta Clara had nine teams honored, while Pepperdine and San Diego were next with five each.Full APR scores are set to be released publicly by the NCAA on Tuesday, May 19.