Ten GU Teams Earn NCAA Public Recognition Award
GU ranks 1st in WCC and 4th nationally with 67 pct of teams earning award
Full NCAA Release
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA released its Annual Progress Rate (APR) Public Recognition Awards and Gonzaga Athletics was well-represented with a league-high 10 teams earning the honor, NCAA officials announced Tuesday.
"To have 10 teams score in the top 10 percent of their sport is outstanding, and it really reflects the work that our student-athletes, coaches, faculty and staff have put in," Director of Athletics Mike Roth said. " Our student-athletes continue to raise the bar, and we are so proud to be a part of helping them achieve their goals."
Based on their most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate, teams posting APR scores in the top 10 percent of their sport earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards. The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams nationally. The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 academic years.
For Gonzaga, 10 of its 15 APR-eligible teams were publicly recognized for this achievement, which marks the seventh straight year that GU has had at least 10. Gonzaga ranked fourth nationally with 67 percent of its teams receiving the award, behind only Columbia, Colgate and Northwestern.
GU's
men's and women's basketball
, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's track, men's golf, men's soccer, women's tennis and volleyball received the NCAA Public Recognition Award.
Gonzaga was the only school in the West Coast Conference to have both the men's and women's basketball teams honored, and GU had the highest number of teams honored of any school in the league.
Santa Clara had nine teams honored, while Pepperdine and San Diego were next with five each. GU also helped contribute to the WCC ranking fourth among all Division I conferences with 33 percent of its teams earning the award, behind only the Ivy League, Patriot League and Big East Conference.
Full APR scores are set to be released publicly by the NCAA on Tuesday, May 19.