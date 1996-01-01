-
How Many Scholies Are We Going to Use for 2021-2022
As we Lady Zag fans are all to aware, next year's team is going to be huge, 16 players on the roster (one sitting out for transfer protocol) with 15 of them on scholarship and one as a preferred walk-on.
We have no more scholarships to give for next year (2020-2021) as the maximum number of scholarships allotted to D-1 teams is 15 (Men get 13).
At the completion of next year, we will graduate six (6) seniors including JT, JW, LW, CW, LF & GB, freeing up 5 scholarships.
We currently have two (2) verbal commits for the 2021-2022 season in Esther Little and Payton Muma using up two of the available five scholarships.
CLF typically runs a team sized more like 11-13 team members instead of the 15 available for next year.
Is CLF going to use all 5 scholarships and continue with the big team? Is she going to keep a couple in her back pocket for possible transfers and get the team down to may 13 members is size?
What do you think Lady Zag fans, how many of the five available scholarships are the Lady Zags going to give out for the 2021-2022 season?
ZagDad
PS. Look for some 2021-2022 recruiting news to be released in the next few days.
