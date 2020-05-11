Thread: Few to HOF? Seth Davis says yes.

Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta Originally Posted by

I seem to recall some crazy stories about how low the recruiting budget was and that the coaches would borrow or use a junker car that they had down there in California when going on recruiting visits. Am I remembering that properly?



ETA: They would borrow a car from a car dealership of a Gonzaga booster, and one time the bumper fell off while driving it to a recruit’s house.



In searching for that story, I found that Coach Few, from early on as an assistant, went against the norms in the program and recruited PAC-10 talent when he was supposed to be focusing on lesser talent that the coach thought he could actually get. He thought big from the beginning, it seems.