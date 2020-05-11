Thread: Few to HOF? Seth Davis says yes.

In The Athletic's series on Snubbed HOF candidates, Seth Davis makes an argument for Mark Few's immediate admission to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Seth does a nice job of laying out Coach Few's on-going contributions to Gonzaga, the Spokane community, and the game along with innovations in recruiting while playing by the rules.The record alone is Hall of Fame worthy: 21 years without missing an NCAA Tournament, a winning percentage of 82.8 (90.4 in conference), winning or sharing the league regular-season title 19 times (and finishing second the other two), nine Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights and one appearance in the national championship game.
Great read.Gonzaga has produced four first-team All-Americans, three of whom were also academic All-Americans. One player, Adam Morrison, was a national Player of the Year. And in all his years on the bench, Few has only had one senior who failed to graduate. Gonzaga is routinely near the top of the national rankings in Academic Progress Rate. The program has done all this with nary a whiff of the NCAA scandals that have attached themselves to so many of its power conference brethren.
