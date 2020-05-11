Results 1 to 21 of 21

Thread: Few to HOF? Seth Davis says yes.

    kitzbuel
    Few to HOF? Seth Davis says yes.

    In The Athletic's series on Snubbed HOF candidates, Seth Davis makes an argument for Mark Few's immediate admission to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

    The record alone is Hall of Fame worthy: 21 years without missing an NCAA Tournament, a winning percentage of 82.8 (90.4 in conference), winning or sharing the league regular-season title 19 times (and finishing second the other two), nine Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights and one appearance in the national championship game.
    Seth does a nice job of laying out Coach Few's on-going contributions to Gonzaga, the Spokane community, and the game along with innovations in recruiting while playing by the rules.

    Gonzaga has produced four first-team All-Americans, three of whom were also academic All-Americans. One player, Adam Morrison, was a national Player of the Year. And in all his years on the bench, Few has only had one senior who failed to graduate. Gonzaga is routinely near the top of the national rankings in Academic Progress Rate. The program has done all this with nary a whiff of the NCAA scandals that have attached themselves to so many of its power conference brethren.
    Great read.

    https://theathletic.com/1804586/2020...rce=dailyemail
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Foo Time
    GuZag2012
    Default

    Great article...thanks for sharing!


    zagfan08
    Default

    Easily yes. No one in NCAA history has built up a program like Few has. Last place in the WCC when he arrived as an assistant.
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Wait... Fitz was at GU in 1977 and there were recruiting violations back then? Think Seth's dates are a bit off there. Also, Spokane was re-shaping itself well before this run.

    That being said... great article.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    Not even debatable. Few to HOF
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    jsnider
    Default

    It’s a great article and I wouldn’t want any other coach leading Gonzaga. Zero!!
    MickMick
    Default

    Put any legendary coach in Mark Few's shoes about 20 years ago. Which ones would match what he has done?

    I would argue that you could count the number on one hand.
    I miss Mike Hart
    willandi
    Default

    Isn't the HOF restricted to those that have required 40-50 years to accomplish what Few has done?
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    MDABE80
    Default

    Huge amount of unmatched information on Coach Few. Each category is stunning and has a take home message for each of us. For me, having only one kid not graduating in decades at the helm is the clincher. With all the variables each kid brings with him, it’s just an amazing statistic.
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    Huge amount of unmatched information on Coach Few. Each category is stunning and has a take home message for each of us. For me, having only one kid not graduating in decades at the helm is the clincher. With all the variables each kid brings with him, it’s just an amazing statistic.
    Great point Abe.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    hockeyzag
    Default

    Just curious, who was the senior who failed to graduate?
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
    Gonzdb8
    Default

    if he was in a power conference would this be more of a sure thing than it already is? seth suggests thats the case but sounds a little conspiratorial.

    also, yes, great read. a subscription to the athletic is probably the best media dollars i've spent in a long time.
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by hockeyzag View Post
    Just curious, who was the senior who failed to graduate?
    It was a j.c. transfer that hadn't/hasn't completed the work for his degree. No need to call him out (in my opinion)

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Wait... Fitz was at GU in 1977 and there were recruiting violations back then? Think Seth's dates are a bit off there. Also, Spokane was re-shaping itself well before this run.

    That being said... great article.
    Correct. It was a typo ... and there were no recruiting violations. There was an accounting/institutional control violation (parking $$ and WCC reimbursements for officials did not get logged into the official "books"). The amount was so low (over a long time period) that GU suffered no penalty other than probation.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    MDABE80
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    It was a j.c. transfer that hadn't/hasn't completed the work for his degree. No need to call him out (in my opinion)
    Agree. Long gone.
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    And not a single blemish.
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    Correct. It was a typo ... and there were no recruiting violations. There was an accounting/institutional control violation (parking $$ and WCC reimbursements for officials did not get logged into the official "books"). The amount was so low (over a long time period) that GU suffered no penalty other than probation.
    I seem to recall some crazy stories about how low the recruiting budget was and that the coaches would borrow or use a junker car that they had down there in California when going on recruiting visits. Am I remembering that properly?

    ETA: They would borrow a car from a car dealership of a Gonzaga booster, and one time the bumper fell off while driving it to a recruit’s house.

    In searching for that story, I found that Coach Few, from early on as an assistant, went against the norms in the program and recruited PAC-10 talent when he was supposed to be focusing on lesser talent that the coach thought he could actually get. He thought big from the beginning, it seems.
    gonstu
    Default

    A true no-brainer.
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by hockeyzag View Post
    Just curious, who was the senior who failed to graduate?
    FERPA will make sure we'll never know unless that senior decides to tell the world.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    ZAG 4 LIFE
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    I seem to recall some crazy stories about how low the recruiting budget was and that the coaches would borrow or use a junker car that they had down there in California when going on recruiting visits. Am I remembering that properly?

    ETA: They would borrow a car from a car dealership of a Gonzaga booster, and one time the bumper fell off while driving it to a recruit’s house.

    In searching for that story, I found that Coach Few, from early on as an assistant, went against the norms in the program and recruited PAC-10 talent when he was supposed to be focusing on lesser talent that the coach thought he could actually get. He thought big from the beginning, it seems.
    I was on the staff for a couple of years in the mid-80’s... trust me those stories are true.
    I personally drove a donated car back to Spokane from LA after we played LMU and Pepp...
    It was a “very used” station wagon that would remind you of the “family truckster” that
    Chevy Chase drove in the Family Vacation movie. We had great names for the donated vehicles,
    Which included “Baretta” and “The Love Boat” - as bad as they were... we needed them for
    Recruiting and scouting and they were appreciated so much because they allowed us to put
    miles on these Donated vehicles instead of our own cars all the time. Great memories.
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZAG 4 LIFE View Post
    I was on the staff for a couple of years in the mid-80’s... trust me those stories are true.
    I personally drove a donated car back to Spokane from LA after we played LMU and Pepp...
    It was a “very used” station wagon that would remind you of the “family truckster” that
    Chevy Chase drove in the Family Vacation movie. We had great names for the donated vehicles,
    Which included “Baretta” and “The Love Boat” - as bad as they were... we needed them for
    Recruiting and scouting and they were appreciated so much because they allowed us to put
    miles on these Donated vehicles instead of our own cars all the time. Great memories.
    Thanks for sharing this. It's absolutely amazing how far things have come.

    It got me wondering what they roll up to a recruit's house in now...
