Thread: Opinions and Discussion: Some Day There Will be a Fourth Banner

Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags Originally Posted by

after googling, I don't think any coaches have their names hanging up in the rafters alongside the player's numbers

I would not be surprised if a Hall of Fame Coach isn't hanging on the wall somewhere in a home court, however. I do have a question though, is Sabonis the most honored basketball player in the NBA after J. Stockton, or would that be Kelly O.?

so far