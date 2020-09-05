Thread: Opinions and Discussion: Some Day There Will be a Fourth Banner

Many of us were relieved to get off the soapbox of "Give Ammo the banner."
What is your opinion of what name should go up Fourth, or that Three Banners is enough, why
Courtney Vandersloot.
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
Mark Few
Jerry Vermillion
after googling, I don't think any coaches have their names hanging up in the rafters alongside the player's numbers
I would not be surprised if a Hall of Fame Coach isn't hanging on the wall somewhere in a home court, however. I do have a question though, is Sabonis the most honored basketball player in the NBA after J. Stockton, or would that be Kelly O.?
so far
I think it's more likely to name the court after a coach than hang a banner. I've seen that in various places around the country.
IMO, Sloot clearly qualifies. I don't know if I would put her in front of or behind others, she needs to be looked at on her own accomplishments. There is a clear case for her being the greatest Lady Zag.
I would put Vermillion first and then Dickau. DD blazed the 1st team All American academic/player combo for the program. An easy choice for a school like GU that takes great pride in its athletes’ academic accomplishments. And then Olynyk.
Vandersloot without question
Put me in the Vandersloot camp as well.
Sloot. No ifs ands or buts
From Wikipedia:
During her college career at Gonzaga University, she was the only women's player in West Coast Conference history to be named the conference's player of the year three times, and also the only player to be named MVP of the WCC Women's Tournament three times.Vandersloot is also the first Division I player, male or female, to have accumulated 2,000 points and 1,000 assists in a careerhttps://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Courtney_VanderslootThe third selection in the 2011 WNBA Draft,[2] she was selected as an All-Star and named to the All-Rookie Team in her rookie year.[3][4] She was named an All-Star again in 2019. She led the WNBA in assists in 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019, and holds the all-time WNBA records for most assists in a season (300), highest assists-per-game in a season (9.1), and highest career assists-per-game (6.2).
Vandersloot's number should be up next. It should have already been retired.
After her, then maybe Ronny Turiaf.
The Gonzaga Hall of Fame hasn't inducted anyone since 1995. Something is wrong there.
Sloot.
