Thread: Opinions and Discussion: Some Day There Will be a Fourth Banner

  05-09-2020, 12:49 PM
    ZagsGoZags
    Opinions and Discussion: Some Day There Will be a Fourth Banner

    Many of us were relieved to get off the soapbox of "Give Ammo the banner."
    What is your opinion of what name should go up Fourth, or that Three Banners is enough, why
  05-09-2020, 04:51 PM
    willandi
    willandi
    Default

    Courtney Vandersloot.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  05-09-2020, 06:06 PM
    North Idaho Zag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Courtney Vandersloot.
    Exactly
  05-09-2020, 06:51 PM
    FriarZag
    FriarZag
    Default

    Mark Few
  05-09-2020, 07:45 PM
    tyra
    Default

    Jerry Vermillion
  05-09-2020, 09:50 PM
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    after googling, I don't think any coaches have their names hanging up in the rafters alongside the player's numbers
    I would not be surprised if a Hall of Fame Coach isn't hanging on the wall somewhere in a home court, however. I do have a question though, is Sabonis the most honored basketball player in the NBA after J. Stockton, or would that be Kelly O.?
    so far
  05-09-2020, 10:06 PM
    willandi
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags View Post
    after googling, I don't think any coaches have their names hanging up in the rafters alongside the player's numbers
    I would not be surprised if a Hall of Fame Coach isn't hanging on the wall somewhere in a home court, however. I do have a question though, is Sabonis the most honored basketball player in the NBA after J. Stockton, or would that be Kelly O.?
    so far
    I agree about the coaches, they have a plaque somewhere...but does Morrison or Turiaf have the most NBA Champions rings?

    Stockton, Olynyk and Sabonis share none between them.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  05-10-2020, 07:02 AM
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Sloot.

    Mods should ad a poll to this thread.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  05-10-2020, 07:17 AM
    Bogozags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    Jerry Vermillion
    Yes, Jerry and Sloot should have banners but not Coach Few...
  05-10-2020, 07:34 AM
    Radbooks
    Radbooks
    Default

    I think it's more likely to name the court after a coach than hang a banner. I've seen that in various places around the country.
    ~ Desiderius Erasmus

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
  05-10-2020, 08:22 AM
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    Default

    IMO, Sloot clearly qualifies. I don't know if I would put her in front of or behind others, she needs to be looked at on her own accomplishments. There is a clear case for her being the greatest Lady Zag.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
  05-10-2020, 09:50 AM
    willandi
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Radbooks View Post
    I think it's more likely to name the court after a coach than hang a banner. I've seen that in various places around the country.
    I wonder if Frank Burgess has had a court named after him?

    That would be sweet.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  05-10-2020, 03:49 PM
    SunDevilGolfZag
    Default

    I would put Vermillion first and then Dickau. DD blazed the 1st team All American academic/player combo for the program. An easy choice for a school like GU that takes great pride in its athletes’ academic accomplishments. And then Olynyk.
  05-10-2020, 04:57 PM
    ZAG 4 LIFE
    ZAG 4 LIFE
    Default

    Vandersloot without question
  05-10-2020, 06:07 PM
    webspinnre
    Default

    Put me in the Vandersloot camp as well.
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
  05-10-2020, 06:11 PM
    MDABE80
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    Jerry Vermillion
    Oooo good one!
  05-10-2020, 06:56 PM
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZAG 4 LIFE View Post
    Vandersloot without question
    - hits the nail on the head.
    - as mentioned also, clearly the best women's player ever.
    - women play just as often as the guys under those banners, and the next should be a deserving woman.
  05-10-2020, 07:57 PM
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Sloot. No ifs ands or buts
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Yesterday, 03:13 AM
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default Sloot

    From Wikipedia:

    During her college career at Gonzaga University, she was the only women's player in West Coast Conference history to be named the conference's player of the year three times, and also the only player to be named MVP of the WCC Women's Tournament three times.
    Vandersloot is also the first Division I player, male or female, to have accumulated 2,000 points and 1,000 assists in a career
    The third selection in the 2011 WNBA Draft,[2] she was selected as an All-Star and named to the All-Rookie Team in her rookie year.[3][4] She was named an All-Star again in 2019. She led the WNBA in assists in 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019, and holds the all-time WNBA records for most assists in a season (300), highest assists-per-game in a season (9.1), and highest career assists-per-game (6.2).
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Courtney_Vandersloot
    MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?
  Yesterday, 07:07 AM
    webspinnre
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    From Wikipedia:







    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Courtney_Vandersloot
    The biggest scandal in that is that she's only been an All-Star twice, despite those absolutely insane assist numbers.
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
  Yesterday, 01:04 PM
    jbslicer
    Default

    Vandersloot's number should be up next. It should have already been retired.
    After her, then maybe Ronny Turiaf.
    The Gonzaga Hall of Fame hasn't inducted anyone since 1995. Something is wrong there.
  Yesterday, 01:08 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    Sloot.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
