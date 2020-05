Originally Posted by jsnider Originally Posted by

I love this thread. If our guys all come back and if Villanova loses Saddiq Bey as i think they will, then I have to completely disagree with the ranking. I think Gonzaga is #1 but I am biased. With a starting lineup of Suggs/Ayayi/Kispert/Watson/Petrusev and Timme/Cook/Ballo/Strawther/Dom/Pavel all coming off the bench - no team can match that talent, depth and the x factor which is our coaching staff that gets the maximum out of our team approach. I will go so far as to say if all 3 guys come back they will be playing the final weekend. This is the year we have been waiting for. We have unfinished business dating back to 2017. This is our year.