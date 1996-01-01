Thread: First mover

First mover...
The University of San Diego will resume on-campus classes this fall, but the school will start the semester in mid-August and end it just before Thanksgiving to give students most of the fall-winter flu season off.
Students also will have access to on-campus testing for the novel coronavirus, and the school will join countywide initiatives to trace and monitor the virus, according to USD President James Harris III.
At Thanksgiving, many of our students go home to places like New York and Massachusetts, where there have been a lot of coronavirus cases, Harris said. With this new schedule they wont have to come back until the spring semester begins in late January or February. That could help us avoid a flu outbreak.