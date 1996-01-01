Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: First mover

  Today, 01:46 PM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default First mover

    First mover...

    The University of San Diego will resume on-campus classes this fall, but the school will start the semester in mid-August and end it just before Thanksgiving to give students most of the fall-winter flu season off.

    Students also will have access to on-campus testing for the novel coronavirus, and the school will join countywide initiatives to trace and monitor the virus, according to USD President James Harris III.

    At Thanksgiving, many of our students go home to places like New York and Massachusetts, where there have been a lot of coronavirus cases, Harris said. With this new schedule they wont have to come back until the spring semester begins in late January or February. That could help us avoid a flu outbreak.
  Today, 03:31 PM #2
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    I just read an article on Aristotle’s 4 causes of being and got really excited about this title.

    It’s nice to see in the above some innovative thinking to let things simmer after Thanksgiving by buying some extra time for people to get, and get over, upper respiratory infections during the break.
  Today, 03:32 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    I just read an article on Aristotle’s 4 causes of being and got really excited about this title.

    It’s nice to see in the above some innovative thinking to let things simmer after Thanksgiving by buying some extra time for people to get, and get over, upper respiratory infections during the break.
    Light reading, JP? But wouldn’t San Diego be a better place to ride out the flu season than the battered northeast?
