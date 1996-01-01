Thread: What Have You ReDiscovered You Like During Sheltering??

Originally Posted by DixieZag Originally Posted by

Besides crying in the dark under the covers.



I like having day after day with my daughter. I miss her when I'm gone for an hour now.



I don't get to read as much as I'd like, but I've taken up reading again.



I am getting close to grad level astrophysics - minus the math.



I can tell the difference between some poisonous versus non poisonous snakes now - I let a racer go the other day. Felt good.



Love my flower garden.



Playing soccer with daughter - fun



You?