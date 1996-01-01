Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: What Have You ReDiscovered You Like During Sheltering??

    Default What Have You ReDiscovered You Like During Sheltering??

    Besides crying in the dark under the covers.

    I like having day after day with my daughter. I miss her when I'm gone for an hour now.

    I don't get to read as much as I'd like, but I've taken up reading again.

    I am getting close to grad level astrophysics - minus the math.

    I can tell the difference between some poisonous versus non poisonous snakes now - I let a racer go the other day. Felt good.

    Love my flower garden.

    Playing soccer with daughter - fun

    You?
    Being outside.... don't do much of it right now... but do appreciate it a ton more.
