Thread: What Have You ReDiscovered You Like During Sheltering??

What Have You ReDiscovered You Like During Sheltering??
Besides crying in the dark under the covers.
I like having day after day with my daughter. I miss her when I'm gone for an hour now.
I don't get to read as much as I'd like, but I've taken up reading again.
I am getting close to grad level astrophysics - minus the math.
I can tell the difference between some poisonous versus non poisonous snakes now - I let a racer go the other day. Felt good.
Love my flower garden.
Playing soccer with daughter - fun
You?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.