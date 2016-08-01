Thread: Jimmy V Classic - Zags vs. Tennesee

From Jeff Goodman's twitter:
Sources: The Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden expected to feature the following matchups this December:
- No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 15 Rutgers
- No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 20 Tennessee
Great matchup!
Great matchup!
Wow. Nice.
:]
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
I’d love to go see that one but I’m not eager to go to NYC anytime soon.
Rankings are his personal rankings FYI
That will be fun. I really, really hope it comes off somehow. My daughter starts at Tennessee this fall, so this will be a highlight for both of us. I would not cry at all if they decide to move it out of New York to Knoxville or something like that. I really hope this can happen.
