Thread: Jimmy V Classic - Zags vs. Tennesee

    strikenowhere
    Default Jimmy V Classic - Zags vs. Tennesee

    From Jeff Goodman's twitter:

    Sources: The Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden expected to feature the following matchups this December:

    - No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 15 Rutgers
    - No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 20 Tennessee

    Great matchup!
    Kiddwell
    Smile Jimmy V!

    Wow. Nice.





    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    CarolinaZagFan
    Default

    I’d love to go see that one but I’m not eager to go to NYC anytime soon.
    "There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first time. I owe him my best."--Joe DiMaggio
    zagfan08
    Default

    Rankings are his personal rankings FYI
    kitzbuel
    Default

    That will be fun. I really, really hope it comes off somehow. My daughter starts at Tennessee this fall, so this will be a highlight for both of us. I would not cry at all if they decide to move it out of New York to Knoxville or something like that. I really hope this can happen.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
