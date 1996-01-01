Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: WCC Hoops - Katz chats with Coach Few

    Default WCC Hoops - Katz chats with Coach Few

    Andy Katz does a lot of talks with various leagues and spoke with Coach Few about last season and what the future looks like for the Zags. It's about 13 minutes long.

    Katz Chats #WCCHoops
    Andy asked Few the scenario of what the team looks like if all 3 guys come back. Few started rolling through the roster and mentioned everybody but Arlauskas.
