Baseball Adds Apodaca to Incoming Class

Apodaca, a talented outfielder from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, will join a list of seven other incoming recruits, including high school teammate Tyler Stone. Read more on this year's recruiting classandA three-year varsity outfielder, Apodaca hit .412 while knocking in 15 runs as a junior from the leadoff position in the lineup. He was named a top-five outfielder in the state of Arizona and earned both All-District and All-Region First Team honors. At the 2019 Perfect Game WWBA National Championship, he earned All-Tournament offensive honors. In the classroom, Apodaca was named to the 2019 Arizona All-Academic Team."Gonzaga was always a dream school for me. It was a perfect fit as a student and an athlete for the quality of education and baseball program. I wanted to be at a school where I wasn't just 'a number', but a place where I can make a difference and people care about me. Meeting the coaching staff proved that. To be able to play the game I love at such an amazing school is a blessing.""We are thrilled to have Enzo joining the program this upcoming Fall. He is one of the elite outfielders in the state of Arizona and will look to make an immediate impact. Enzo will add more athleticism and speed to our outfield, as well as our lineup. he is a very high-character young man who will make an impact to our program and Gonzaga community throughout his career."