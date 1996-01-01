Thread: Final 2020 recruiting rankings

-
Final 2020 recruiting rankings
The final rankings for the 2020 recruiting class are in and here is how Gonzaga did:
Jalen Suggs - Moved up one spot to 11th and is now the highest recruit ever by Gonzaga. Prior to Suggs, Zach Collins ended up the 20th ranked recruit in the 2016 class.
Julian Strawther - Moved up one spot to finish 67th
Dominick Harris - Moved down 7 spots to finish 74th
Gonzaga had the 11th best recruiting class for 2020/2021.
Now hopefully they will all be able to play - maybe even with fans in the arena or am I pushing my luck with that one.
-
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules