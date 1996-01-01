Thread: Corey Kispert/Filip Petrusev/Joel Ayayi - 2020 NBA Prospects

-
Corey Kispert/Filip Petrusev/Joel Ayayi - 2020 NBA Prospects
Hello Everyone - Matt Norlander from CBS Sports has an article today about the NBA Draft and 13 most interesting stay or go decisions that will impact college basketball. Corey Kispert was 3rd on the listas far as toss up decisions are concerned. Petrusev is listed under NBA prospects who should return to school. Ayayi's name is nowhere to be found. I thought for those who have not seen this - you might be interested. Sounds as if Petrusev and Ayayi are coming back. The question is at 40-60 does Kispert come back or does he stay in?
MOST CRITICAL TOSS UP DECISIONS
3. Corey Kispert, Gonzaga: Kispert, like every other prospect on this list, would be for sure gone with a top-35/just-outside-the-first-round guarantee. But that's not the case. And whereas his teammate, Filip Petrusev, is projected to be the better college player next season, Petrusev is not the pro prospect right now that Kispert is. Based on conversations I've had with multiple scouts, Kispert likely to be drafted if he stays in. But it's a wide spectrum of opinion. He could go as high as 40, low as 57-60. He's got NBA skills on the offensive end. Kispert can make shots at the mid-range and long-range level. He averaged 13.9 points on 43.8% 3-point shooting. He's a smart player who is in an advantageous position: He has a good chance to boost his stock even more and go in the first round in 2021-- while playing on a Final Four contender -- but will the uncertainty of everything coronavirus-related push him to leave school?
FIVE KEY PROSPECTS WHO SHOULD RETURN
2. Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga: Petrusev would be right behind Iowa's Luka Garza for preseason player of the year pick if he returned. I think he will, and I think Kispert and Joel Ayayi, who is also testing the waters, will head on back to Gonzaga, too. Gonzaga has never been the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball. If those three are in uniform, it will make program history in doing so. Petrusev would be a junior next season. He averaged 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and only 1.7 fouls. The latest super-productive big to come out of GU, and he'll be doing it alongside the next one in line, sophomore Drew Timme.
-
Sam Vecenie had a new big board today on The Athletic. Apparently he had some general thoughts on the Gonzaga early entries as well. Anyone want to share if his thoughts are similar or dissimilar to Matt Norlander’s words?
-
Here's the link for those that want to check out the rest of the article.
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ge-basketball/
-
The Athletic
31 --Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
59 --Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
89 --Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga
94 --Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules