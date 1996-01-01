Thread: Congrats to Killian Tillie --Gonzaga Male Athlete of the Year

-
Congrats to Killian Tillie --Gonzaga Male Athlete of the Year
Evening of Excellence--digital version -- Killian and his award are included here
https://gozags.com/news/2020/5/4/gon...xcellence.aspx
Congrats. He's such a likable guy. It was a joy to watch him play but it was also great to see him smiling and laughing with his teammates, hugging on guys, and supporting them. we all know what he did on the court but I think that his presence off the court was invaluable last year.
