Thread: Congrats to Killian Tillie --Gonzaga Male Athlete of the Year

Congrats to Killian Tillie --Gonzaga Male Athlete of the Year

    Zagdawg
    Default Congrats to Killian Tillie --Gonzaga Male Athlete of the Year

    Evening of Excellence--digital version -- Killian and his award are included here


    https://gozags.com/news/2020/5/4/gon...xcellence.aspx
    JPtheBeasta
    Congrats. He's such a likable guy. It was a joy to watch him play but it was also great to see him smiling and laughing with his teammates, hugging on guys, and supporting them. we all know what he did on the court but I think that his presence off the court was invaluable last year.
