Women's Div. I Hoops Switching From RPI to NET to Assess Teams

Mechelle VoepelESPN.com11:24 AM PTDivision I women's basketball is moving to the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) starting with the 2020-21 NCAA tournament and will no longer use the RPI. Men's basketball made this move before the 2018-19 season.The NET, like the RPI, is a sorting tool for NCAA tournament selection of 32 at-large teams and the seeding of all 64 teams on the bracket. The NET is determined by whom a team played, where it played, how efficiently it played and the game result.The NET is not the sole factor for NCAA tournament selection, of course, just as the RPI wasn't. These other criteria remain: availability of talent (injuries, for example), bad losses, common opponents, being competitive in losses, overall record, conference record, non-conference record, early-in-season vs. late-in-season competition, head-to-head results, regional rankings, strength of schedule, strength of conference and significant wins. There is also some subjective evaluation from personal observation that is included in committee discussions.As for why the decision was made now, the NCAA women's selection committee said the NET is a more accurate and contemporary tool than the RPI, and after studying how it was implemented on the men's side, it was decided to do the same for women.While the NET algorithm is fundamentally very similar to that used for the men, it was developed by studying women's basketball data exclusively over the past 10 years. The NET includes two factors: Adjusted Net Efficiency and Team Value Index.