Women's Div. I Hoops Switching From RPI to NET to Assess Teams

    ZagDad84
    Women's Div. I Hoops Switching From RPI to NET to Assess Teams

    From ESPN:

    Women's Div. I Hoops Switching From RPI to NET to Assess Teams
    Mechelle Voepel
    ESPN.com
    11:24 AM PT

    Division I women's basketball is moving to the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) starting with the 2020-21 NCAA tournament and will no longer use the RPI. Men's basketball made this move before the 2018-19 season.

    The NET, like the RPI, is a sorting tool for NCAA tournament selection of 32 at-large teams and the seeding of all 64 teams on the bracket. The NET is determined by whom a team played, where it played, how efficiently it played and the game result.

    The NET is not the sole factor for NCAA tournament selection, of course, just as the RPI wasn't. These other criteria remain: availability of talent (injuries, for example), bad losses, common opponents, being competitive in losses, overall record, conference record, non-conference record, early-in-season vs. late-in-season competition, head-to-head results, regional rankings, strength of schedule, strength of conference and significant wins. There is also some subjective evaluation from personal observation that is included in committee discussions.

    As for why the decision was made now, the NCAA women's selection committee said the NET is a more accurate and contemporary tool than the RPI, and after studying how it was implemented on the men's side, it was decided to do the same for women.

    While the NET algorithm is fundamentally very similar to that used for the men, it was developed by studying women's basketball data exclusively over the past 10 years. The NET includes two factors: Adjusted Net Efficiency and Team Value Index.
    Entire article including interview links can be found here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...t-assess-teams

    Definition of Adjusted Net Efficiency and Team Value Index can be found here: https://twitter.com/ncaawbb/status/1...654529/photo/1

    Nice to see D-1 Wbb moving out of the stone age as far as their evaluation tools are concerned. Will be interesting to see if the change helps or hurts the Lady Zags. One thing is for sure, the Lady Zags need to quit losing late in the season to WCC teams and they need to start winning their conference tournament.

    Bring on 2020-2021.

    Is it November yet?

    ZagDad
    sylean
    a whole lot of qualifiers on top of the NET......I'm happy to see that perhaps playing on opponents courts and winning might actually mean something.....too many teams with too many very soft OOC schedules.

    sometimes I know it can't be helped....
