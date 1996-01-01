Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Florida vs GU '99 (repeated at midnight tonight) *Monday*

  Yesterday, 05:40 PM
    sittingon50
    Default Florida vs GU '99 (repeated at midnight tonight) *Monday*

    Just discovered tail end showing on ROOT.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Yesterday, 06:09 PM
    White lightning
    Default

    I watched the full game the other night.

  Yesterday, 10:31 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    Casey is clutch, time after time.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Today, 07:08 AM
    GoZags
    Default

    Repeated on Root at midnight tonight. Message courtesy of Mrs. GoZags ... who looked it up and insisted I mention this in case any Boardmembers missed the earlier broadcast(s) of this iconic Zag game.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
