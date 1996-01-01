Thread: Best coaching hires the past 25 years

-
Best coaching hires the past 25 years
Glad to see Coach Few getting this honor. I do think I'd move him up. He's done a spectacular job in this outpost (in basketball value) of a school when the run began. He's kept the team in the top 10 category and his record of Swt 16's is amazing. I get the sense we're moving up into the perennial E 8 territory. As we all know, it's a cm here and there and good dash of luck that gets you beyond the Swt 16. And he's done it without NCAA trouble which is remarkable all by itself. Made the Big Dance every year. Gets the students and get academic honors from those same students.
One must sit back and marvel at what he's done in cooperation with administration. A man of historical proportions IMHO.
Top of the titleless pack. Surprised to see Sean Miller so high on that list.
