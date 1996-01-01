-
Important Dates
So the NBA announced yesterday that it has indefinitely postponed the NBA draft lottery and NBA draft combine, which were both originally scheduled for May. The NBA draft is still set for June 25, but I think everyone believes it will be pushed back. If the NBA draft is pushed back until perhaps August, what do you all think about the June 3rd date? That date is the date that players like Kispert, Ayayi, and Petrusev need to inform their respective schools whether they are coming back or staying in the draft. The draft combine was/is scheduled for May 21-24 but many people believe it will NOT take place this year.
My questions are:
(1) Do you think the June 3rd date will remain and we will know the status of our 3 guys who are testing the waters and requesting feedback?
(2) When will the coaches have a good idea of what the roster will look like for the upcoming season and whether we might need to pursue a grad transfer if there will be any of them left?
(3) Does anybody have any kind of a feeling that the start of the season might be delayed from the first week in November when the non-conference schedule generally starts?
(4) Might the NCAA tournament which starts in March and ends on the first Monday in April be delayed if the season is delayed a month or two? Might March Madness in 2021 turn into May Madness?
(5) Do you think we play with fans in the stands during the upcoming season. McCarthy Center holds 6,000 fans. Does anyone believe the Kennel will rock with 6,000 fans at any point during the season. Under normal circumstances and with a normal season without the Covid-19 virus, this is the season that I think the Kennel should have rocked like maybe no other. I am a believer in this team if all 3 guys come back that they can take the program to the promised land where no Gonzaga team has ever gone before. We were within 3 minutes in 2017 and we have some unfinished business. This would be a very fun year to have fans to watch this team.
I realize that the answers to my questions are not knowable right now. I will not hold any of you to it. I don't know the answers to these questions and my goal is solicit responses from Zags fans who are more informed than i am. thank you all for playing along.
