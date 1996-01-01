Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Mike Roth "Town Hall" recap

  Today, 06:53 AM
    GoZags
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,022

    Default Mike Roth "Town Hall" recap

    PLEASE do not turn this thread into a pandemic debate ... Mike held a webinar yesterday and here's the SR write up.

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ic-despite-cl/

    The first steps toward fall sports taking place would be the return of face-to-face instruction on campuses and football starting up on time, Roth said during a 90-minute GU Town Hall Webinar. He acknowledged there are so many what-ifs with the coronavirus pandemic that its essentially impossible to make firm plans.

    Ive told people if I had a crystal ball right now, my crystal ball would look like a bowling ball, Roth said. I cant see in it at all.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 07:23 AM
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,330

    Default

    Two things. Mr. Roth's statement concerning NIL is correct but not harsh enough. There WILL be cheating on a massive scale. There is no getting around it.


    Im all on board with us doing NIL, Roth said. I dont personally agree with the format that theyre coming with because what theyre saying is student-athletes can go cut their own deals, but schools cant be involved with it, schools cant help them and schools cant make it part of the recruiting process.
    That frustrates me, to be quite honest, because we already have a problem within the NCAA with schools and individuals not willing to follow the rules.  My fear is with the restrictions. I would like to see them give more freedoms because the restrictions theyre putting on is just another opportunity for schools willing to cheat to cheat.

    Second, Mr, Roth's crystal ball can't be as dark as a bowling ball. It may be murky, but there are signs that point to a very pessimistic view of games being played in the forseeable future. Consider Gavin Newsom's recent decree from on high. He announced four phases of reopening California for business. The fourth phase includes, "larger public venues, concerts and events" which he states are not weeks but months away. And unfortunately, California drives the nation in a lot of respects.
