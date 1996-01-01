Thread: Scouting Report Killian Tillie

https://www.peachtreehoops.com/2020/...ig-role-player
Tillie is one of the most skilled players in college basketball and was the best player on one of the best teams
https://www.peachtreehoops.com/2020/...ig-role-player
Tillie is one of the most skilled players in college basketball and was the best player on one of the best teams
If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher
I'm just dancing my way through life.
.
Good article, and a good breakdown. Thanks
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!