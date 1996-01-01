-
BYU on the rise
Let me preface by saying I am a huge Gonzaga fan. For years St. Mary's was our primary rival in the WCC. Despite St. Mary's going to the finals of the WCC tournament against GU by beating BYU, I think BYU was the better team when Yoeli Childs played. I think Mark Pope might give Mark Few a bit more of a challenge in the recruiting area. They were able to bring over Jake Toolson last year from Pope's old team Utah Valley but he was very instrumental in helping BYU be a very good team and probably a 5 seed in the tournament had it been played. This year they plucked Matt Haarms away from Kentucky and Gonzaga showed interest but couldn't move on him because we don't know what is happening with Petrusev. Haarms had glowing reports about Pope. Now i read that BYU has already been in contact with Javon Freeman-Liberty from Valpo. He would be a very nice sit out transfer. Gonzaga has been rumored to be interested but they haven't been known to contact him yet. My point is Mark Pope seems to be much more aggressive than Dave Rose and he seems as if he the right coach to bring BYU to the next level above st. Mary's. I do like the WCC to be as competitive as possible just as long as Gonzaga stays on top and i am much more concerned about BYU than the Gaels now.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules