Way too Early - 1st Bracketology for the 2020-2021 Wbb Season
With nothing better to do, Charlie Crème has come out with his 1st "Way To Early" Bracket for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The Lady Zags will have some work to do as Mr. Crème has given them a 6th seed playing rounds #1 and #2 in Eugene. Charlie has given the WCC two (2) seeds and has BYU as a #10 seed playing in Tucson.
Bracket Link: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
Mr. Crème also has some discussion on how the player transfers and coaching changes have affected his bracket.
Discussion of the coaching changes and player transfers can be found here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...020-21-bracket
ZagDad
