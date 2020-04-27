Thread: Encouraging sign regarding GU opening in the fall

For the athletes, they could follow in U North Carolina's footsteps and have a single person take the exams.
Via Tweet from the GU Bulletin:
announced via email to all undergraduate students that
plans to reopen in for the fall 2020 semester after moving online this spring due to COVID-19. This will include returning to in-person instruction while following public health guidelines.
Guess we'll have to wait and see what the public health guidelines are?
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!