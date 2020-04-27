Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Encouraging sign regarding GU opening in the fall

  Today, 02:57 PM #1
    Section 116
    Default Encouraging sign regarding GU opening in the fall

    Via Tweet from the GU Bulletin:

    Today
    @Gonzaga_Prez
    announced via email to all undergraduate students that
    @GonzagaU
    plans to reopen in for the fall 2020 semester after moving online this spring due to COVID-19. This will include returning to in-person instruction while following public health guidelines.

    3:36 PM · Apr 27, 2020

    Guess we'll have to wait and see what the public health guidelines are?
  Today, 03:26 PM #2
    willandi
    For the athletes, they could follow in U North Carolina's footsteps and have a single person take the exams.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  Today, 03:31 PM #3
    JPtheBeasta
    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    For the athletes, they could follow in U North Carolina's footsteps and have a single person take the exams.
    Zing! This is Covid-19 humor I can get behind.
