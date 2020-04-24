Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: The best college basketball uniforms of all time

  1. Today, 08:57 AM #1
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,384

    Default The best college basketball uniforms of all time

    Fun little piece at The Athletic on the best college uniforms of all time.

    https://theathletic.com/1769432/2020...s-of-all-time/

    The Zags get some love, should we be bringing these back as an alternate jersey to wear on a special occasion?

    25. Gonzaga (Adam Morrison-era reds)

    Gonzaga almost always has quality uniforms; the program has come a long way from its late-1990s March origins, and it now regularly sports updated Nike designs befitting its programmatic prominence. (If you want to see exactly how far the Zags have come, look what they were wearing in 1999.) These red alternates stand out from the crowd. The lettering and number design is cool in and of itself, and unlike just about anything else in college sports then or now; the stripes on the sides and shorts aligned perfectly with Adam Morrison’s whole aesthetic, which was a big part of the charm.



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:04 AM #2
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,670

    Default

    the REDS made the list ?!?!!?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:05 AM #3
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,884

    Default

    The red jerseys are anathema.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules