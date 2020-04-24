Thread: The best college basketball uniforms of all time

Fun little piece at The Athletic on the best college uniforms of all time.
https://theathletic.com/1769432/2020...s-of-all-time/
The Zags get some love, should we be bringing these back as an alternate jersey to wear on a special occasion?
25. Gonzaga (Adam Morrison-era reds)
Gonzaga almost always has quality uniforms; the program has come a long way from its late-1990s March origins, and it now regularly sports updated Nike designs befitting its programmatic prominence. (If you want to see exactly how far the Zags have come, look what they were wearing in 1999.) These red alternates stand out from the crowd. The lettering and number design is cool in and of itself, and unlike just about anything else in college sports then or now; the stripes on the sides and shorts aligned perfectly with Adam Morrison’s whole aesthetic, which was a big part of the charm.