Whos going to be this years break out player????
What does everyone think? JT had a great sophomore year. But we can all agree she took it to another level last year.
So who could do that this year? I have read a lot about LF on this board, And most of us think she deserves more minutes. Does that mean she will have a break out year?
I believe it will be MK, she like JT had a good sophomore year and is improving. Her biggest hurdle is that she has 2 really good players in front of her that she has to fight to get minutes from.
The best opportunity is KT11 at the point. I think thats her position to lose. If she excels she could really excel.
My dark horse is CW. We dont know a lot about her, just what we have heard and read. If she is as good as we hear, it could be a real good year for her.
Thought???
