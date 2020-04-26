Thread: Best Zags by the Numbers - 50

One of the most dynamic dunkers in Gonzaga basketball wore this number.
One of the most dynamic dunkers in Gonzaga basketball wore this number.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Free Ira Brown
Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright
Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
Surfmonkey89