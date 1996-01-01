How Will This Years Pre-Draft Process Work?
In recent years, college underclassmen have been able to garner valuable feedback regarding their draft prospects by declaring for the draft, working through the combine, and meeting with NBA talent evaluators. If the feedback suggests that a player is draft ready, he can choose to remain in the draft and forego his remaining eligibility. If the feedback suggests that the player will go undrafted or that he might improve his draft position by playing additional college ball, the player would have the option to return to school.
How will players gain that feedback during this years process? Will the NBA scouts be allowed to meet these players in person? Will they go through a normal testing process? How much benefit will players receive from this exercise?
